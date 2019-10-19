Chicago Teachers Strike: Mayor Lori Lightfoot says CPS classes unlikely to resume Monday as negotiations continue on 3rd day of strike

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5631453" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago Teachers Union general counsel Robert Bloch gives update on day 3 of teachers strike.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Negotiations are underway between the Chicago Teachers Union and the Chicago Public Schools as teachers strike for a third day without a contract deal.The hourslong negotiating session began Saturday afternoon at Malcolm X College. There are indications that the strike might not be over by Monday."We received new proposals yesterday on class size and staffing that I don't think go far enough," said Robert Bloch, the union's general counsel. "But I think we're at a point now where I think we can actually be exchanging proposals."Mayor Lori Lightfoot expressed cautious optimism, saying a lot depends on what happens at the bargaining table Saturday."I hope that we can announce very soon that we've got a deal done and that classes are going to resume," Lightfoot said.Twenty-six thousand CPS teachers and 8,000 support staff workers including custodians, special education assistants and bus aides are on strike. It is the first CPS teacher strike since 2012."Even if we're not meeting, that doesn't mean we're not working," said Bloch. "Both sides have been working on proposals all day."Despite the progress made after CPS offered a written proposal on reducing class size on Friday, those familiar with the negotiations said classroom overcrowding and staffing are still among the sticking points.Negotiations will continue through the weekend at Malcom X College.Lightfoot said she does not expect students to be back in class on Monday."Every single day that they're not in school is a problem," said Lightfoot.