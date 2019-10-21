Chicago Teachers Strike: Mayor Lightfoot sends letter to CTU calling for teachers to end strike during negotiations

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5635024" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CTU President Jesse Sharkey gives an update on the 5th day of the Chicago teacher strike Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago teachers strike continues for a fifth day Monday, with all CPS classes canceled.CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union met all weekend and negotiators for both sides they made progress on a contract, but it's not enough.Both sides worked through the weekend inching closer to a new contract. Still there is a lot of work to be done, says CTU."Staffing in writing is good, but we actually need a nurse in every school every day," said CTU President Jesse Sharkey. "We need adequacy, we need clinical services, so we have to shore up that language. We also need schools like this which have over-crowded classrooms to say and see class size limits enforced the way they are currently written in our contract."Meanwhile, Mayor Lori Lightfoot sent a letter to CTU calling on teachers to end the strike while negotiations continue."The students and families of Chicago cannot afford to be out of school for any longer, which is why we are asking you to end the strike and encourage your members to return to work while bargaining continues," Lightfoot wrote.CTU has not responded to Mayor Lightfoot's letter.CTU says pay is still an issue especially for the lowest paid school workers and special educators and even veteran teachers. They are also fighting for more teacher prep time.Outside of Gray Elementary School, teachers talked about their working conditions and what they are hoping for."We have class sizes that are way over limits. The legal limits in a self-contained classroom is 13, I've sat at 18 one year. I need the support staff in my classroom it is impossible to do that on my own," said Special Education teacher Kaitlyn Jensen.As they walked into Malcolm X College to continue the fifth day of negotiations, a group of frustrated parents gathered at City Hall to urge teachers to end this strike."Could they have not kept negotiating while the kids are in school?" said Kay Winding with the Black Community Collaborative.Sharkey said if they do make significant progress again Monday, a deal could be reached sometime this week.The Chicago Teachers Union returned to the picket lines outside schools 6:30 a.m. It's unclear how quickly the teachers could go back to work once a deal is reached.CPS tweeted classes and after school activities are canceled Monday. School buildings will be open for students who need a safe place to stay during the day.Twenty-six thousand CPS teachers and 8,000 support staff workers including custodians, special education assistants and bus aides are on strike. It is the first CPS teacher strike since 2012.Teachers are expected to hold a rally and march starting at 2 p.m. Monday at Union Park.The threat of the Illinois High School Association kicking nearly 100 CPS schools out of Tuesday's Class 2A and 3A state playoffs looms.CPS high school student athletes gathered Sunday at Whitney Young High School's the Michelle Obama Sports Complex to express their concern that their seasons will end prematurely due to the strike.Students like Whitney Young High School senior Esme McCarthy said they've been looking forward to this year's season."We have 14 seniors on our team. We see this as an opportunity to finally, hopefully win something in state, and we want to be given that chance to compete for a regional title," McCarthy said.Joe Trost, the founder of Pepsico Showdown, said IHSA has an opportunity to be a hero for thousands of student-athletes and give them a chance to compete."You're impacting families, you're impacting life long memories, and you're impacting opportunities to be seen by college scouts," Trost said. "There's a massive impact. It's not just a game, it's an impact on the game of life."According to the IHSA strike policy, "If a school is on strike and not in legal session, as defined by the State Board of Education, on the date of the beginning competition in any IHSA state series, students from that school may not participate in the state series. However, when students from any member school first participate in the beginning level of competition in a given state series that state series is considered to have begun for all entered schools."IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement, "IHSA By-laws and Policy are created by our member high schools and the principals who serve on our Board of Directors, respectively. The IHSA Policy that encompasses how IHSA State Series Tournaments are handled in relation to the participation by schools who are on strike is very clear in its language. If a high school or district is on strike when the IHSA State Series begins at its lowest level, then that high school or the high schools in that district are prohibited from participating. Because the IHSA Boys and Girls Golf State Series and the Class 1A Soccer State series started before the strike, per the IHSA Policy, Chicago Public Schools (CPS) high school golfers and 1A Soccer teams were allowed to continue to participate in the State Series. However, CPS chose to prohibit any further participation by its student-athletes, thus eliminating there participation in the state series. One of the rights granted to IHSA member high schools is the ability to appeal Association By-laws and Policy. We have received an appeal request seeking to allow participation by CPS schools in the Boys 2A and 3A Soccer and Girls 1A and 2A Tennis State Series. However, our Board of Directors is unlikely to hear the appeal while the strike is ongoing as it appears the CPS does not plan to allow for participation during the strike. As we look toward the future, there are clear guidelines in place for IHSA member schools to be able to impact change in IHSA By-laws and Policy."