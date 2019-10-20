Education

'Lights On Afterschool' event to celebrate importance of after school programs nationwide

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Celebrate the 20th Annual Lights On Afterschool on October 24.

Launched in October 2000, Lights On Afterschool is the only nationwide event celebrating after school programs and their important role in the lives of children, families and communities.

The effort has become a hallmark of the after school movement and generates media coverage across the country each year.

The Afterschool Alliance organizes Lights On Afterschool to draw attention to the many ways after school programs support students by offering them opportunities to learn new things-such as science, community service, robotics, Tae Kwon Do and poetry-and discover new skills. The events send a powerful message that millions more kids need quality after school programs.

Young Rembrandts joined ABC7 to talk about the importance of after school programs.

To find a Lights On Afterschool event near you Click Here.

To learn more about Young Rembrandts,visit www.youngrembrandts.com.
