Lincoln Park High School Local School Council votes to hire lawyer for independent investigation into allegations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Local School Council at Lincoln Park High School has voted to hire a lawyer to conduct an independent investigation into several incidents at the school.There are currently five separate misconduct investigations ongoing at Lincoln Park High School. Four of them are connected to the previous principal, assistant principal, who were removed, and suspended basketball coach, while the fifth is in relation to a replacement principal Chicago Public Schools appointed after the first misconduct investigations were announced.Among the allegations being investigated are allegations of sexual misconduct during a basketball team trip to Detroit over the holidays.The council voted Thursday night to hire the lawyer. CPS said it's investigating, but parents argue the district isn't being transparent.CPS said it can't provide more details because it wants to protect the identities of any possible victims.CPS released a statement on the meeting Thursday night saying: