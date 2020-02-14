Lincoln Park High School Local School Council votes to hire lawyer for independent investigation into allegations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Local School Council at Lincoln Park High School has voted to hire a lawyer to conduct an independent investigation into several incidents at the school.
There are currently five separate misconduct investigations ongoing at Lincoln Park High School. Four of them are connected to the previous principal, assistant principal, who were removed, and suspended basketball coach, while the fifth is in relation to a replacement principal Chicago Public Schools appointed after the first misconduct investigations were announced.
Among the allegations being investigated are allegations of sexual misconduct during a basketball team trip to Detroit over the holidays.
The council voted Thursday night to hire the lawyer. CPS said it's investigating, but parents argue the district isn't being transparent.
CPS said it can't provide more details because it wants to protect the identities of any possible victims.
CPS released a statement on the meeting Thursday night saying:
"Administrators at Lincoln Park High School failed to promote the best interests of their students and endangered victims who were counting on their support. While we understand this is a challenging time for the school community, administrators must prioritize the safety of all students and failures of integrity cannot be excused.
"The LSC's illegal proposed action would obstruct ongoing investigations into student harm and greatly risk retraumatization of the multiple student victims who must be prioritized at this time. Too many adults in the school community are needlessly creating an environment that is perpetuating the life-altering harm done to multiple students, and they are impeding the community's ability to heal."
