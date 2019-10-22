Chicago Teachers Strike: Elizabeth Warren joins Chicago Teachers union rally as teachers say mayor 'dashed' hopes for resolution

BREAKING: Mayor @chicagosmayor sends letter to @SharkeyCTU1 asking him to end the teacher strike while negotiations continue @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/6drfvM78Yn — Craig Wall ABC 7 (@craigrwall) October 21, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago teacher strike entered its sixth day Tuesday and negotiations between CPS and CTU may have hit a major setback.The teachers got a boost from presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, who appeared with teachers at a West Side school for a rally.The Democratic senator from Massachusetts has been tweeting about public education, saying she taught in public schools and believes in them.Her visit comes as CPS teachers say their hopes of a quick resolution have been dashed since Mayor Lori Lightfoot asked them in a letter to end their strike while continuing negotiations."Yesterday, negotiations took a turn for the worse after a productive weekend in which we thought we started to see where we were going to land. If we hadn't landed yet, we thought we could see how we were going to get there," CTU President Jesse Sharkey said Tuesday morning. "The board was essentially following what the mayor was saying in public, sent a letter to this effect, and then the negotiators at the table started saying the exact same thing, which is 'we're out of money.'"Sharkey said Monday that Mayor Lightfoot's letter "dashed" hopes for a quick settlement.The mayor said CPS has already agreed to a nurse and social worker in every school and said she put in writing concessions on class size and staffing. But the CTU said there's no way to enforce what CPS is promising."There is no further excuse to keep our kids out of school," Lightfoot said. "Beyond what we put on the table, there is simply no more money.""To have that letter say basically go back to work, and I don't have any more money...huh?" said CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates.The mayor and CPS released a statement Monday night, saying:The mayor said the size of CTU's 40-person bargaining team has slowed things down. The union said it will have a smaller team at the table when talks resume in the morning.CTU said pay is still an issue especially for the lowest paid school workers and special educators and even veteran teachers. They are also fighting for more teacher prep time.Twenty-six thousand CPS teachers and 8,000 support staff workers including custodians, special education assistants and bus aides are on strike. It is the first CPS teacher strike since 2012.