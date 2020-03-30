LIVE: Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces new remote learning plans at CPS, City Colleges

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools has announced new remote learning plans so students can continue their education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CPS schools were shut down earlier this month to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. They will remain shuttered for at least three more weeks.
"We will not allow this crisis to be an obstacle to our students' futures and their dreams," said Mayor Lightfoot. "It was a herculean effort to shift one's curriculum to an entirely new medium-especially in such a short amount of time-and it's a testament to the passion and commitment of Chicago's entire education community that they have been able to do just that. While our schools remain closed, thanks to our city's countless faculty and staff, education in Chicago remains open."
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
CPS said it plans to implement remote learning beginning on April 13 and families can expect to hear directly from their schools by April 6, the district said.
"Nothing can take the place of classroom time with our dedicated educators, but now more than ever, we need to come together as a CPS community to support our students and help them stay engaged during this unprecedented time," said CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson. "Schools know their communities best, which is why our guidance is centered on flexibility, with an emphasis on family and student engagement. We understand this is a difficult and unprecedented time for families and staff, and we thank them for their commitment and patience."
CPS said it is deploying more than 100,000 devices to its highest need students.
The schools will offer both digital and non-digital learning options, schools can create their own activities to supplement district instruction and teachers will provide weekly feedback to students.
Teachers will be available to students for academic support and schools will provide office hours during regular school hours to answer questions about remote learning.
For City Colleges of Chicago, the system has moved from 10 percent of credit classes being fully online to 92 percent available.
"I am so proud of the teamwork and flexibility shown by our students, faculty and staff who made the transition to remote learning in just one week's time," said Chancellor Juan Salgado. "We recognize our students, in particular, are facing unprecedented challenges, and we are committed to providing them every possible support to ensure they persist in their courses and reach their academic and career goals."
City Colleges' free adult education classes will be offered remotely on April 13 and City Colleges is also offering loaner laptops.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
LIVE: Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces new remote learning plans at CPS, City Colleges
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News