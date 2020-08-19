Education

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, CPS announce School Resource Officer program reforms | WATCH LIVE

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Janice Jackson plan announce Wednesday reforms to the School Resource Officer program for the 2020-2021 school year.

There have been several protests calling for Chicago police officers to be removed from public schools, but many schools have actually voted against the move.

Right now, Chicago Public Schools has a $33 million contract with the Chicago Police Department to provide school resource officers. Mayor Lightfoot has said that for now, CPS has no plans to dump that contract.

CPS received feedback about the issue from the public and surveyed the school community.

WATCH: School board votes to keep officers in Chicago schools
EMBED More News Videos

Police officers will remain in Chicago Public Schools for now after the Chicago Board of Education narrowly voted to keep them Wednesday.



Schools with school resource officer or "SRO" programs have been asked to vote on whether they wish to continue the program.

RELATED: Lincoln Park High School council votes to remove SROs after student protest

According to the CPS website, 55 schools wish to keep their SRO programs, and 17 would like the officers removed. Lincoln Park, Northside Prep and Lane Tech are just some of the high schools that voted to remove officers.

WATCH: CTU holds rally as board votes on police in schools
EMBED More News Videos

The Chicago Teachers Union marches downtown as the Chicago Board of Education considers removing police officers from CPS schools.



It is not exactly clear what will be announced at the press conference, which is scheduled for 11 a.m.
