EDUCATION

Local 'for-profit' college students could see debt relief

By and Ann Pistone
Students of for-profit colleges in Illinois and Indiana could now get some debt relief thanks to a settlement reached by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan and attorney generals from 48 other states.

The business behind several "for profit" schools, including Schaumburg-based Career Education Corporation, has agreed to forego collecting more than $490 million in debts owed across the nation, averaging out to about $2,800 per student. Almost 17,000 students in Illinois may see relief.

"CEC students in Illinois and across the country deserve this relief after the deception they endured as a result of CEC's fraudulent actions," Madigan said in a statement. "Today's settlement ensures the company treats students the way they should have been all along - with honesty and respect for their futures."

CEC has "expressly denied any allegations of wrongdoing or liability," according to a statement on its website.

In 2015, Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles reported state action being taken against three of the company's schools. Its popular "Le Cordon Bleu" culinary school had a Chicago location before closing campuses nationwide.

Former students with debt relief eligibility questions can read more about the settlement on Madigan's office's website or contact CEC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationcollegestudent loanscollege studentslisa madiganattorney generalSchaumburg
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Want student loans erased? Enter this 'grown-ish' contest
UIC unveils $1B campus renovation plan
Newsviews: City Colleges of Chicago
'The sky is not the limit,' says West Lawn teen accepted to Harvard
More Education
Top Stories
Alderman Ed Burke charged with attempted extortion
Pregnant teen wounded, boyfriend killed in Harvey shooting
Alderman Munoz's wife calls him 'addict,' 'womanizer' after alleged attack
Boy, 15, charged in CTA Red Line attack
Rep reintroduces impeachment articles against President Donald Trump
Be a hero: Donate blood
$50K bond for Westmont man who allegedly fondled pregnant woman
Water Tower Place imposes controversial new rules for teens
Show More
CPS teacher charged with sex abuse
Pelosi elected speaker, will lead Dems confronting Trump
Pelosi's granddaughter jumps for joy during House speaker election
Body cam video shows Cincinnati police officers using 'N-word'
More News