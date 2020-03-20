Education

Oak Forest HS jazz band stays connected, plays music online while practicing social distancing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One local high school jazz band has found a creative way to bring their music together while still practicing social distancing.

Students from the Oak Forest High School jazz band each student recorded their parts separately. Their music teacher Mr. Nick Rojeck then compiled it together on i-Movie to bring them together digitally.

