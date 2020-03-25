Coronavirus in Illinois: Lockport school teachers organize drive-by parade by students' houses

coronavirus illinois

LOCKPORT, Ill. (WLS) -- The staff at Lockport's Grove Elementary School organized a drive-by parade past their student's homes Wednesday morning.

The educators are taking social distancing to a whole new level, reminding their students that they are all in this together.

With a police escort in tow, a couple of dozen staff members greeted their students from a safe distance, reminding them that even though they are not in the classroom together, they are very much on their minds.

"It's been eye-opening," said 2nd grade teacher Michelle Bolte. "You make a connection with them but you realize how much you miss them."

The idea behind the drive-by parade is to brighten up the spirits of students that are learning from home, away from their school friends and beloved teachers.

The teachers plan to drive all around town, stopping to see over 200 students.
