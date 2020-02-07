Lincoln Park High School local council makes demands amid tension over removed administrators

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Lincoln Park High School local school council will speak Friday morning to address tensions caused by the removal of several school officials.CPS says it all stems from an incident over the holidays during a trip to Detroit by the boys basketball team.The parents on the local school council have several demands. Meanwhile CPS is announcing administrators will go to every classroom in the school so students can make their concerns heard.CPS has removed or suspended a number of school leaders in recent weeks all stemming from an initial incident that happened during a boys basketball team trip to Detroit over the holidays.Parents from the local school council now say they want:-To meet with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Janice Jackson,-Administrators who've been removed to be reinstated,-Basketball players not involved in the scandal to be able to play,-And open, honest, and transparent communication with the CPS, overall.This comes after protests continued Thursday morning as students staged a sit-in over a video apparently showing former school administrator Judith Gibbs appearing to squeeze a student's face."She immediately apologized, but the shock had just gotten to me like, I couldn't accept an apology right there," said student Jovani Munoz.Parents have been in touch with Alderman Michelle Smith and CPS says additional counselors will also be brought in and a special hotline has also been established at the school.