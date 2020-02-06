Lincoln Park HS students stage sit-in after video surfaces of school administrator appearing to grab student's face

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5907221" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An interim administrator recently placed at Lincoln Park High School by Chicago Public Schools after a scandal involving the boys basketball team has resigned from her position.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Protests at Lincoln Park High School continued Thursday morning, as students staged a sit-in over a video showing a former school administrator appearing to squeeze a student's face.Students lined the hallways of Lincoln Park high, staging a sit-in after another staff shake-up at the school. This time it involved interim Administrator Judith Gibbs.Gibbs is seen on school security camera video, obtained by ABC 7 Chicago, appearing to be checking the ID of 17-year-old Jovani Munoz in a hallway. At one point, she appears to squeeze his face. Munoz said Gibbs had pulled him aside for not wearing his ID, and, when she appears to reach for it, he says he flinched and then she grabbed his face."She immediately apologized, but the shock had just gotten to me and I couldn't just accept the apology right there," Munoz said.Dozens of students walked out of the high school Thursday, carrying signs and chanting in protest."It shows that we acknowledge what she did was wrong, and we don't want that in our school," student Ella Wong said.Chicago Public Schools recently installed Gibbs, after a scandal involving the boys' basketball team, but she resigned Wednesday. Gibbs said she was resigning because she wasn't a good fit for the school.Then CPS released a statement, saying "we recently learned of an allegation involving improper contact with a student and have initiated an investigation."Munoz said he doesn't believe CPS is keeping students at LPHS safe."It was just very shocking that, like, even a teacher could put, or staff could put, hands on a student," he said.All of this comes after CPS removed Lincoln Park high's principal and assistant principal and suspended the boys' basketball coach amid an investigation into a team trip to Detroit over the holidays. Students supporting those administrators and the coach walked out on Monday, demanding them back.Meanwhile the local school council wants answers."We are the community, and we've been left out of this process," school council member Eli Grant said. "And CPS (is) acting fast, and, in some ways, we feel irrational without consultation."The council said they were supposed to meet with CPS Thursday morning, but CPS canceled the meeting.