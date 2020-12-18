Lightfoot announces youth education campaign over Chicago Public Schools' winter break

Culinary

Sports/Wellness

Art/Music/Dance

STEM

Academic/College Readiness

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and First Lady Amy Eshleman will join the Chicago Public Library Foundation to announce a new education campaign Friday.Make 2021 Yours is a new campaign aimed at inspiring, engaging and supporting Chicago's youth during Chicago Public Schools' winter break.From Saturday to Jan. 3, the city will be providing enriching, virtual content and resources for the Chicago's young people. There will be over 150 virtual activities focused on:These activities will include self-paced, pre-recorded online content as well as live, online Master Classes. Visit, starting Saturday to access these activities and more.Additionally, starting on Monday, there will be Grab & Go Activity kits for both younger children and teens filled with hands-on projects that can be picked up for free from the Chicago Park District and Chicago Public Libraries.This initiative is the latest project in Lightfoot's signature youth initiative, "My CHI. My Future."