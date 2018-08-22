EDUCATION

Make sure your child knows these 3 things before starting kindergarten

If you are preparing to send your little one to kindergarten, here are some tips to make sure that the first day goes smoothly

By
If you are preparing to send your little one to kindergarten, here are some tips to make sure that the first day goes smoothly:

Make sure they can socialize

Keep in mind, this is the first time many kids will meet so many new people, which could be stressful if not familiar.

Make sure your little one has opportunities that will help them prepare for being in a large group.

Make sure they are familiar with numbers

Practice counting from 1-10 with your child.

Have your child count objects around the house or things they see when they're outside.

Make sure your child knows the basics

When your child arrives in the classroom, it's best if they know their name, address, and phone number.
