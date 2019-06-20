Education

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, CPS to celebrate end of school year with rally for Safe Passage workers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will mark the end of the school year by celebrating the city's Safe Passage workers.

A team of more than 1,300 people work to keep kids safe on city streets as they head to and from school.

Mayor Lightfoot's office says the Safe Passage serves more than 75,000 students at 160 schools across the city and helps increase attendance and reduces crime on Safe Passage routes. Safe Passage was launched in 2009.

Thursday's rally gets underway at 10 a.m. on the South Side at Chicago State University, 9501 S King Drive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagorosemoorlori lightfootchicago public schoolscps
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect turns himself in for fatal Walgreens shooting in Belmont Cragin
2 dead in fiery semi crash, explosion on I-94 in Racine Co.
Questions remain after FBI raids Alderman Carrie Austin's 34th Ward office
Officials say Iran claims to have shot down U.S.military drone
Chicago Park District trying to break record for world's largest swim lesson Thursday
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, chilly Thursday with rain early
Country Time paying fines, wants lemonade stands legalized
Show More
2 charged in shooting death of Kenosha boy, 5
Joy Harjo is first Native American named U.S. poet laureate
MIRACLE ON METRA: Man's life saved by stranger on train
Contreras powers Cubs past Giolito, White Sox 7-3
Grandmother arrested for buying heroin with grandson, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News