Education

Mendota elementary school teachers remain on strike after negotiations break down

MENDOTA, Ill. (WLS) -- Elementary school teachers in Mendota will remain on strike after failing to reach an agreement Saturday.

The teachers have been on strike in LaSalle County since Wednesday.

The teachers union, the Mendota Education Association, said negotiations broke off without a deal Saturday. A bargaining session scheduled for Sunday has been canceled.

"We are so disappointed. The board walking out and cancelling our only other scheduled negotiation session means there is no way we can have school on Monday," union leaders said in a statement. "This is about our students. They were elected to put our students first."

Mendota is in LaSalle County.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlasalle countyeducationstrikenegotiationsteachersrallystudents
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU, CPS negotiations continue on 3rd day of teachers strike
Man falls to his death from overhang at Starved Rock
Illinois stuns No. 6 Wisconsin on last-second field goal
River North restaurant owners offer reward for stolen dog
ABC7's Saturday Digital Newscast
Samsung confirms major security flaw with fingerprint scanner on Galaxy S10
'Hero' coach disarms student with loaded shotgun: VIDEO
Show More
Former teacher sentenced to 112 years for sexually assaulting child
What's next after key Brexit vote is delayed
New video in abduction of 3-year-old from birthday party
Lightfoot says Supt. Johnson had 'a couple of drinks' before medical episode
Car wash doubles as haunted house to offer clean, scary fun
More TOP STORIES News