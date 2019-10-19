Mendota elementary school teachers remain on strike after negotiations break down

MENDOTA, Ill. (WLS) -- Elementary school teachers in Mendota will remain on strike after failing to reach an agreement Saturday.The teachers have been on strike in LaSalle County since Wednesday.The teachers union, the Mendota Education Association, said negotiations broke off without a deal Saturday. A bargaining session scheduled for Sunday has been canceled."We are so disappointed. The board walking out and cancelling our only other scheduled negotiation session means there is no way we can have school on Monday," union leaders said in a statement. "This is about our students. They were elected to put our students first."Mendota is in LaSalle County.