NEW YORK (WLS) --Former First Lady Michelle Obama announced Thursday the launching of Global Girls Alliance, a new Obama Foundation program to support the education of adolescent girls around the world.
The Obama Foundation says there are more than 98 million adolescent girls who are not in school. The Global Girls Alliance says it will help support grassroots leaders around the world.
"I'm thrilled to announce the Obama Foundation's launch of the Global Girls Alliance," said Mrs. Obama. "We want to lift up the grassroots leaders in communities all over the world who are clearing away the hurdles that too many girls face. Because the evidence is clear: educating girls isn't just good for the girls, it's good for all of us."
For more information, visit GlobalGirlsAlliance.org.