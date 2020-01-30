Education

Michigan City Area Schools closed Thursday, Friday due to absences, will hold eLearning days

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Michigan City Area Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday due to the high number of absences by students and staff who have the flu or other viruses.

School district officials said students will have eLearning days on Jan. 30 and 31. All after school activities are also canceled, except for high school athletics which will hold events on a case-by-case basis.

Adult Education test registration will also be held as scheduled Thursday morning at A.K. Smith, school officials said.

All school buildings district-wide will be closed for deep cleaning as well.
