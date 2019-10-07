Education

Middle school student spreads kindness with sticky notes

MILTON, Massachusetts -- The school year got off on the right note for some middle school students in Milton, Massachusetts.

Students at St. Agatha in Milton have a classmate to thank for a lesson in spreading kindness.

13-year-old Jess LaFlamme placed 72 sticky notes on lockers.

On each piece of paper, LaFlamme wrote two nice things about her classmates.

Affirmations like:

"You are gorgeous and an amazing friend."

"You are so nice and make everyone laugh."

LaFlamme got the idea from her teacher who asked them to write about what they wanted their legacy to be when they left the school.

LaFlamme decided her legacy would be kindness spread on sticky notes.

While LaFlamme's surprise act was anonymous, her classmates figured her out.

And they decided to return the favor, covering LaFlamme's locker from top to bottom with kind words.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationeducationschoolact of kindnessu.s. & worldstudents
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Skokie mom says gas bill tripled after signing with 3rd party energy company
VIDEO: Thieves steal ATM from Wicker Park tobacco shop
Police warn of pick pockets on downtown CTA platforms
16 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Fortnite is as addictive as cocaine, lawsuit alleges
Lightfoot says 'urgency' needed from CTU
Judge rejects President Trump's challenge to tax return turnover
Show More
Best practices for using texts as proof in business disputes
Joe Maddon to interview for Angels' manager job: Source
Semi-trailer hauling frozen bagels erupts into flames in NW Indiana
Gun violence survivor stays determined 10 years after shooting left him paralyzed
Health officials, community groups launch 'Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month'
More TOP STORIES News