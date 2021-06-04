lawsuit

Moody Bible Institute Chicago sued for discrimination

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A lawsuit accuses Moody Bible Institute in Chicago of discrimination against LGBTQ+ students.

Megan Steffan said faculty members at the Christian college objected to her graduation after she came out as gay two years prior.

Steffan said two administrators asked for a virtual meeting in which they asked her about her dating and sexual history.

She did graduate from Moody Bible in 2020. Steffan is now one of 33 plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education. The lawsuit calls for enforcement of anti-discrimination protections of LGBTQ students at religious institutions.

A spokesperson for Moody Bible Institute said they are reviewing the lawsuit.
