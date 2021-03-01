CPS K through 5th grade students return to in-person learning for 1st time in nearly a year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many students were giddy and skipped into school Monday morning, thrilled to see their friends again after nearly a year out of the classroom.Mayor Lori Lightfoot welcomed some of the students back to in person learning at Hawthorne Scholastic Academy in Lakeview.For 5-year-old kindergartner, Kate Lowry, Monday was her very first day ever inside a school building."I'm excited about my first day of school and I like it," Kate Lowry said.Kate's brother, Jack, was also thrilled to be back after a year of remote learning."I'm feeling really excited and a little confused of what's it's gonna be like with like everybody wearing masks," Jack said."This is exactly what we fought for," Lightfoott said.Some parents said they have every confidence that CPS has made safety a priority."We have the masks, we have the wipes we have it all. we feel confident ...so we're feeling pretty good about today," said Jennifer Donnelly, a Hawthorne parent.Even with the excitement at school, there is a group of parents that decided to call their children out sick on Monday in protest. They said they do not trust CPS or think it is safe enough to return to classrooms.For Joseph Williams, is one parent whose children will not be returning to in person learning this week."We still don't feel that is it safe enough just yet to send our children back to school," he said.The father of five CPS students, ranging from kindergarten to high school, has opted to keep them all at home, wishing the return to school plan was staggered out grade by grade."I really felt that phases should have went maybe by grade levels," he said. "Grade level by grade level, where you have opportunity to vaccinate teachers per grade level and take it as a slow process to working in."More importantly, Williams said he had hoped and still hopes parents will get their chance to be part of decision-making with the district going forward."They have to be a part of the decision-making that's happening within CPS. You know it's sad because I do feel like that family that's left out of what's happening right now," Williams said. "We feel like we're not a part of the process."Williams said he is organizing a sick-out for Monday and will be joined by other parents who have the same concerns as he does.This, in an effort to get the attention of CPS to bring parent voices to the table.