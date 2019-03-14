Education

Morehouse College volunteers mentor CPS students of color on Chicago's South Side

EMBED <>More Videos

When most college students think of spring break, they think of a tropical getaway along sandy beaches. But for the sixth year in a row, a group of students from Morehouse College

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- When most college students think of spring break, they think of a tropical getaway along sandy beaches. But for the sixth year in a row, a group of students from Morehouse College in Atlanta is giving back and serving the South Side of Chicago.

The Morehouse mentors were matched with their mentees at Chicago State University on Thursday.

"The reason why I started the Young Men of Color Conference was because, for me, growing up I didn't see brothers who look like me doing successful work," said Corey Hardiman, founder of the Morehouse group called Hope Dealers. "All we are here to do is to promote excellence of young men of color. If they can't see it, how can they become it?"

These spring breakers are focused on getting their CPS mentees ready for a career, helping them resolve conflicts and teaching new life skills.

"This event right here is for our survival. This event right here is so serious, not just mentoring and motivating, but more so listening to young black men, inspiring them to be better citizens," said Gregory Sain, CPS Director of Community Safety and Relations.

It seems to be paying off.

"A lot of people don't tell me this kind of stuff besides my momma and dad," said Kevin Bennett, a senior at Dunbar High School. "Hearing it from other people, I don't even know, is like real good motivation to me."

Jamille Thomas, another Dunbar senior, agrees.

"This experience has been a real eye opener for me," Thomas said. "There's more out there than just the streets. The sky's just the limit."

Organizers hope to see the summit grow in years to come.

"We're here because we can make a difference and we can show our young people that we love them and that we care," Sain said.
The mentorship continues Friday, this time at Northeastern Illinois University.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationrosemoorchicagocollege studentscpschicago public schoolschicago proud
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Possible tornado touches down in NW Indiana
Woman attacked from behind, sexually assaulted on North Side, police say
Gambino mob boss Frank Cali gunned down in NY gangland hit
Newlywed Chance the Rapper expecting 2nd child
Burger King employees allegedly attacked over tomato
Suburban job fair helps get single mom's life back on track
Senate rejects Trump border emergency as Republicans defect
Show More
Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to disorderly conduct charges
Hallmark cuts ties with Lori Loughlin over bribery case
Activist running for 5th Ward alderman lands Trib endorsement
Alex Trebek thanks fans for outpouring of support: 'I'm a lucky guy'
ComEd worker shocked on job saved by fast-thinking firefighters
More TOP STORIES News