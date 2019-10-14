Students and their families are distressed over student debt, according to a study by Freedom Debt Relief.
Sixty-seven percent of surveyed students are overwhelmed by their finances, and 59 percent say they can't save any money.
Their parents, meanwhile, are also concerned about paying off loan debts, with 42 percent reporting they cannot save for retirement and do not take vacations.
Both groups reported sleep loss and increased depression and anxiety.
A separate study shows student debt is highly concentrated in the Midwest, including Chicago.
Read the full study here.
Midwesterners among most traumatized by student loan debt: Study
