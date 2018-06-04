PIXAR

MSI goes behind the scenes of Pixar

EMBED </>More Videos

Now, you can see just how much work goes into these iconic movies at the Museum of Science and Industry's new exhibit: The Science Behind Pixar. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
From Toy Story's bold adventure to silly Monsters, Inc., antics, Pixar films have made us laugh and cry for years. Now, you can see just how much work goes into these iconic movies at the Museum of Science and Industry's new exhibit: The Science Behind Pixar.

"I just thought like they drew a picture and put it on a screen, not that it took so long just to make one slide of it," said 8-year-old Madeline Bell as she spent time in the interactive exhibit Monday.

The displays allow visitors to tweak animations, create their own designs, and learn about different degrees of detail needed based on where the camera is pointed.

"Everything from computer engineering as well as traditional process where you can make a model and then see how that gets turned into a 3-d image and then back into a 2-d image through the rendering process," said the museum's manager of special exhibitions, Jeff Buonomo.

The hands-on exhibit gives visitors a taste of Pixar's special methods, like "rigging," which is the skeleton, joints and muscles that are designed to make characters move in specific ways after their rough shapes are thought up. Rigging isn't just about motion; it's about feelings too. In fact, an exhibit sign said there may be hundreds of rigging controls in a character's face alone to show emotion.

After the characters and scenery are designed, Pixar still has to take care of traditional film challenges like lighting and camera angles-all in a digital space.

"Both of our daughters really like science and math and so to see what it takes to get to the finished product and how much of that science and math plays a role is very nice for us to be able to do," said Madeline's dad, David Bell.

Don't forget, you get to add your own sense of style to Pixar's iconic look.

The Science Behind Pixar is at the Museum of Science and Industry until January 6th. Check it out before it races off "to infinity and beyond!"

Please note that Pixar and ABC 7 are both owned by The Walt Disney Company.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationdisneypixarmoviesmuseum of science and industryChicagoHyde Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PIXAR
Craig T. Nelson and Holly Hunter talk 'Incredibles 2'
'Incredibles 2' stars Samuel L. Jackson, Bob Odenkirk and Catherine Keener
Fly to infinity and beyond in this Toy Story-themed plane
NASA sending satellite named after WALL-E to Mars
More pixar
EDUCATION
CPS to change policy on texting and social media use between students, staff
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Tips to set you up for a successful new school year
Newsviews: Helping teens transition into new school year
Daily Herald: North Central College's Center for Social Impact
More Education
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News