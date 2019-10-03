Education

Museum of Science and Industry to get new name after $125M donation from billionaire Ken Griffin

Museum of Science & Industry in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood. (M. Spencer Green)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Billionaire Ken Griffin has donated $125 million to the Museum of Science and Industry and the museum will be getting a new name.

The museum announced Thursday that it will become the Kenneth C. Griffin Museum of Science and Industry. The donation is the largest in the museum's history.

"We are honored to receive this incredibly generous gift, which helps ensure that MSI remains a vital resource for science learning in the 21st century," said David Mosena, president and chief executive officer, MSI. "Our mission has always been to inspire the inventive genius in everyone. This gift will allow us to continue providing the kind of innovative experiences and programs that work to achieve that mission for generations to come."

The museum says much of the donation will be dedicated to the museum's long-term future. Some of the funds will be used to create the Pixel Studio, a digital art gallery and performance space.

"The Museum of Science and Industry celebrates our greatest scientific and commercial achievements and ignites the imaginations of all who visit," said Ken Griffin, founder and chief executive officer of Citadel. "As one of the most important institutions of science in the world, the Museum's impact extends far beyond its halls. I am honored to support MSI's mission to inspire the next generation of scientific exploration and innovation."

Last year, the Museum of Science and Industry saw 1.5 million visitors.
