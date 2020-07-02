Nat Geo Family Camp gives kids way to experience summer camp from home amid COVID-19 pandemic

Nat Geo is offering an option for kids to experience summer camp from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.Rachel Buccholz, editor in chief of Nat Geo Kids, joined ABC 7 Chicago Wednesday to talk about the new Nat Geo Family Camp, which is now available.Nat Geo looked at the experiences kids are missing right now because they're not going to summer camp to develop the program, she said.Activities in the program include building a fake lake by making trees out of cardboard and fish out of plastic bottles.Parents looking for educational, entertaining activities for their kids can find them in this program, Buccholz said.Visitorfor more information.Nat Geo Kids also offers information about how to talk to your kids about racism and environmental tips.