National Geographic Kids launches Planet Possible Family Challenge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the kids get out of school and the summer plan is taking shape, why not challenge the family to get outside and learn?
National Geographic helping you along the way.
Allyson Shaw, editor and digital producer for National Geographic Kids, joined ABC7 to talk about the "Planet Possible Family Challenge."
Shaw explained how it is an effort to make outdoor time a little bit educational with three steps:
-MAKE IT! A step-by-step DIY for a tool or craft that will help kids explore the microhabitat
-TRY IT! Prompts or activities to encourage kids to explore and learn about biodiversity, using the Make It! craft
-SAVE IT! Kid-friendly tips on protecting the microhabitat
For more information, visit https://kids.nationalgeographic.com.
