Education

New bill proposes extending school hours until 6 p.m.

WASHINGTON -- Presidential candidate and Oakland native Sen. Kamala Harris is proposing a bill to extend school hours until 6 p.m.

The Family Friendly School Act seeks to better align school hours with parents' work hours. Kamala argues that school days end hours before 70 percent of parents end their work day.

In Sen. Harris' press release, she shared, "My mother raised my sister and me while working demanding, long hours, so, I know firsthand that, for many working parents, juggling between school schedules and work schedules is a common cause of stress and financial hardship. But, this does not have to be the case. My bill provides an innovative solution that will help reduce the burden of child care on working families. It is time we modernize the school schedule to better meet the needs of our students and their families."

If the bill is approved, it will not impact every school. In the proposal for a pilot program, 500 schools serving mainly low-income families would get up to $5 million over five years to keep their doors open until 6 p.m. The grant is to be used for extracurricular programs and allow access for more youth to attend summer programming.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwashington dcchildrenparentingkamala harrisschoolu.s. & worldschool budget
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daycare provider fatally shot on way home from work on Far South Side
Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck on NW Side
Asylum seekers at Mexico border crossing face return to cartel country
North suburban Grayslake teachers to strike Thursday
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, windy, cold Thursday
Catholic school on NW Side faces apparent shutdown threat
As mayor preps for police supt. search, interim top cop coming
Show More
Man fires shots into South Side club after being denied entry, 2 injured
Escaped N.C.13-year-old double-murder suspect found
Victim of alleged racism at Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings says company fails to understand impact
City launches new dashboard for affordable housing data
Little Village's beloved paleta vendor dies
More TOP STORIES News