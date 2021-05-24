sesame street

New Sesame Street video series creates teachable moments for children, provides resources

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
New Sesame Street video series creates teachable moments for children

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sesame Street debuted some new resources to help families stay healthy, connected and curious.

Vice President of Content Design for Sesame Workshop Rocio Galarza said the series is meant to start conversations that lead to bigger concepts like health and sustainability.

The videos use children's questions about COVID-19 to create teachable moments at home. The videos also touch on other topics such as recycling.

There are also resources available to parents at sesamestreetincommunities.org, where they can find videos, pintables as other activities and ideas.

"We know that the questions children ask are important to start family activities, to create connections between family members, and those are the ideas we can provide," Galarza said.
