EMBED >More News Videos In 2008, Arriel Azadi Janae Williams graduated from North Lawndale College Prep. Part 1.

EMBED >More News Videos In 2008, Arriel Azadi Janae Williams graduated from North Lawndale College Prep. Part 2.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In 2008, Arriel Azadi Janae Williams graduated from North Lawndale College Prep.This fall, she became the school's principal.It's not a path she would have expected her life to take growing up in the neighborhood.But she said she got there thanks to the teachers at North Lawndale.Now she's working to help her students have the same opportunities. We're talking this morning with Arriel Azadi Janae Williams.