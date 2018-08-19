NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: Helping teens transition into new school year

Many kids are getting ready to head back to school, or they've already started.

Many kids are getting ready to head back to school, or they've already started.

It's always tough to wrap up summer vacation, but the transition to a new school year can be especially difficult for teenagers in this day and age.

They may be dealing with the challenges of social media, bullying, even worries about school shootings.

At the same time, we're seeing an alarming rise in teen depression and suicide. But help is available for teens and their parents.

Dr. Mark Reinecke is the Chief of Psychology at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, he specializes in adolescent depression and suicide and Amy Wessel, the School Liaison for the Northwestern Medicine Behavioral Health Adolescent Program, joined Newsviews with advice.

Part 1:
EMBED More News Videos

Many kids are getting ready to head back to school, or they've already started.



Part 2:
EMBED More News Videos

Many kids are getting ready to head back to school, or they've already started.



Parenting Connection
Meet every other Thursday
6:45 - 8:15 p.m.

Northwestern Medicine Behavioral Health
964 N. Fifth Avenue in St. Charles
No charge or registration is necessary

For additional questions or to learn more, please reach out to Amy Wessel at Amy.Wessel@nm.org or 630-933-6471.

Resources for Parents & Teens

Northwestern Medicine
psychiatry.nm.org

Ann & H. Lurie Children's Hospital
luriechildrens.org

National Suicide Hotline
1-800-273-8255
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationnewsviewsback to schoolhealth
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: Impact Grants Chicago
Newsviews: Chicago urban agriculture
Newsviews: Director of Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs
Newsviews: Cleaning up the Chicago River
More newsviews
EDUCATION
Daily Herald: North Central College's Center for Social Impact
Study: Most Illinois kindergarteners weren't ready in 2017
Pole-dancing teacher suspended after video leaked to NC school
Preliminary report on alleged sex abuse in CPS released
More Education
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 2018 Chicago Air & Water Show
2 boys die after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park
Woman robbed, sexually assaulted outside West Town home
Taiwan restaurant serving up ice cream shaped like Shar-Pei puppies
Nun dazzles with first-pitch strike at White Sox game
Study: Most Illinois kindergarteners weren't ready in 2017
3 men shot near Seward Park during back-to-school peace party
Man arrested while taking pregnant wife to hospital wanted for murder, ICE says
Show More
Tow truck driver shoots alleged attempted robber in South Austin
Boy, 13, reported missing from Albany Park returned home
Cubs hope offense wakes up vs. Pirates
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cooler by the lake Sunday
Teen who fatally shot himself after police chase ID'd
More News