Newsviews: Helping teens transition into new school year

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3999737" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Many kids are getting ready to head back to school, or they've already started.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3999742" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Many kids are getting ready to head back to school, or they've already started.

Many kids are getting ready to head back to school, or they've already started.It's always tough to wrap up summer vacation, but the transition to a new school year can be especially difficult for teenagers in this day and age.They may be dealing with the challenges of social media, bullying, even worries about school shootings.At the same time, we're seeing an alarming rise in teen depression and suicide. But help is available for teens and their parents.Dr. Mark Reinecke is the Chief of Psychology at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, he specializes in adolescent depression and suicide and Amy Wessel, the School Liaison for the Northwestern Medicine Behavioral Health Adolescent Program, joined Newsviews with advice.Part 1:Part 2:Parenting ConnectionMeet every other Thursday6:45 - 8:15 p.m.Northwestern Medicine Behavioral Health964 N. Fifth Avenue in St. CharlesNo charge or registration is necessaryFor additional questions or to learn more, please reach out to Amy Wessel at Amy.Wessel@nm.org or 630-933-6471.Resources for Parents & TeensNorthwestern MedicineAnn & H. Lurie Children's HospitalNational Suicide Hotline1-800-273-8255