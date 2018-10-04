EDUCATION

No charges expected in Evanston Township High School sex video

Evanston police do not expect to file criminal charges in relation to a sex video widely distributed among Evanston Township High School students this week.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) --
Students who spoke with ABC7 Eyewitness News said the video, which circulated on Snapchat, showed a male and female student engaged in a sex act in the presence of three other male students inside one of the school's bathrooms.

Police confirm everyone involved is a juvenile and do not expect any charges to be filed.

Evanston Township High School issued a one-sentence statement on the incident: "Whenever there is a claim of this nature, the district investigates thoroughly, and maintains the privacy and confidentiality of student information."
