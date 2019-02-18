EDUCATION

Nomination period open for Chicago's Crossing Guard of the Year

The deadline to nominate someone as Chicago's 2019 Crossing Guard of the Year is March 31.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Nominations are being accepted for Chicago's great crossing guards.

Chicago officials are asking school administrators and residents to help find this year's Crossing Guard of the Year.

The campaign is meant to bring attention to the important role crossing guards play in getting kids to school safely.

Nominations are open through March 31.

On Feb. 14, 2018, Mayor Emanuel proclaimed Feb. 14 to March 14 annual Crossing Guard Appreciation Month in Chicago

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE A CROSSING GUARD

As part of the "Stay Alert, Don't Get Hurt" campaign campaign, city officials issued the following safety reminders for motorists:

Check crosswalks when turning.
  • Don't just look for oncoming traffic- check for people walking


    • Stop for people in crosswalks.
  • State law: Drivers MUST STOP for people walking at crosswalks not just intersections with traffic lights or stop signs.


    • Slow down.
  • School zones have lower speed limits - Keep to 20MPH in around schools.

  • Allow enough time for pick-up and drop-off. When you're running late, you're running a risk. Rushing is dangerous.


    • Just drive.
  • Texting and talking on a cell phone while driving slows reaction time. Additionally, beginning July 1, 2019, drivers caught texting behind the wheel will be issued a moving violation that will go on their driving record.


    • Never maneuver around stopped traffic in a school zone.
  • Double parking around school zones decreases safety for everyone. Check with your school about pick-up and drop-off policies.


    • Be aware of crossing guards and obey their directions.
  • Crossing guards wear brightly colored and highly reflective clothing while on duty so that they are visible in traffic and during inclement weather.

  • Crossing guards use hand-held stop signs while walking out in the street to alert drivers that children and pedestrians of all ages are crossing.


    • Drive according to conditions.
  • Overall visibility is limited in bad weather conditions. Not only is it more difficult for drivers to see oncoming pedestrians, it also is harder for pedestrians to see you.

  • Make sure your lights are on and you use your signals properly. Use extra caution in these circumstances.
