Nomination period open for Chicago's Crossing Guard of the Year

Don't just look for oncoming traffic- check for people walking

State law: Drivers MUST STOP for people walking at crosswalks not just intersections with traffic lights or stop signs.

School zones have lower speed limits - Keep to 20MPH in around schools.

Allow enough time for pick-up and drop-off. When you're running late, you're running a risk. Rushing is dangerous.

Texting and talking on a cell phone while driving slows reaction time. Additionally, beginning July 1, 2019, drivers caught texting behind the wheel will be issued a moving violation that will go on their driving record.

Double parking around school zones decreases safety for everyone. Check with your school about pick-up and drop-off policies.

Crossing guards wear brightly colored and highly reflective clothing while on duty so that they are visible in traffic and during inclement weather.

Crossing guards use hand-held stop signs while walking out in the street to alert drivers that children and pedestrians of all ages are crossing.

Overall visibility is limited in bad weather conditions. Not only is it more difficult for drivers to see oncoming pedestrians, it also is harder for pedestrians to see you.

Make sure your lights are on and you use your signals properly. Use extra caution in these circumstances.

Nominations are being accepted for Chicago's great crossing guards.Chicago officials are asking school administrators and residents to help find this year's Crossing Guard of the Year.The campaign is meant to bring attention to the important role crossing guards play in getting kids to school safely.Nominations are open through March 31.On Feb. 14, 2018, Mayor Emanuel proclaimed Feb. 14 to March 14 annual Crossing Guard Appreciation Month in ChicagoAs part of the "Stay Alert, Don't Get Hurt" campaign campaign, city officials issued the following safety reminders for motorists: