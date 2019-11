Teachers in north suburban Grayslake to strike Thursday after failing to reach deal with district

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Teachers in north suburban Grayslake are planning to strike Thursday after failing to reach an agreement with the school district.The Grayslake Federation of Teachers and the Grayslake Federation of Paraprofessionals and Support Staff will take to the picket lines Thursday, starting at 7:30 a.m.The union said the decision comes after nine months of bargaining with no agreement on wages."We don't work in public education to get rich," said Leah Brown, president of the Grayslake Federation of Paraprofessionals and Support Staff. "We just want a fair wage so our members can afford to live where they work."Union officials said they agreed to a four-year contract in 2017 with the understanding that they'd negotiate financial terms for the last two years, considering district finances. The union claims that the district is offering less than they did in 2017, despite an improvement in those finances.The district said that the Board of Education significantly increased its offer, providing a 3.8% raise to teachers with between 1-18 years of experience and a 3% raise to teachers with more than 18 years of experience. Support staff were offered a 3.8% increase annually for the contract's remaining two years.The district said in a statement that the unions didn't provide a counter offer, and instead decided to strike."We are deeply disappointed," the district said.During the strike, all District 46 schools will cancel classes, extra-curricular activities and programs held before or after school.The district has compiled a list of child care facilities with possible openings for families during the strike:61 Center St.Grayslake, IL 60030847-548-43862163 Illinois 83,Round Lake Beach, IL 60073847-223-12991512 N. Rt. 83Round Lake Beach, IL 60073847-543-791040 S. Whitney St.Grayslake, IL 60030847-223-06111838 E. Belvidere Rd.Grayslake, IL 60030847-548-34552518 Rte. 83Round Lake Beach, IL 60073847-265-9744814 Hart Rd.Round Lake, IL 60073847-546-8558100 S Atkinson Rd,Grayslake, IL 60030847-986-5615For families that receive free or reduced-fee breakfast and lunch at school, the district provided a list of local food banks to access food:607 W. Belvidere RoadGrayslake IL 60030847-548-5673433 E. Washington StreetRound Lake Park IL 60073224-338-995018630 West Old Gages Lake RoadGrayslake IL 60030847-223-00731221 W. Maple Avenuec/o Gracepointe ChurchMundelein IL 60060847-566-6650For updates, students and families are encouraged to check the district's website: http://www.d46.org/