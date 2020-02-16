Education

Obama Foundation, Chicago Public Schools partner for Civic Action Recognition Awards

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Calling current and former Chicago Public Schools students, teachers, administrators, and parents!

The Obama Foundation and Chicago Public Schools have partnered to host an awards ceremony in May to honor schools, organizations, students, and teachers doing incredible work to increase youth civic engagement and elevate youth voice.

There are four categories of awards at both the middle school and high school level:

- Youth Impact Award (For Groups of Students)
- Civic Education Leadership Award (For Educators)
- Civic Culture and Commitment Award (For Schools)
- Community Partnership Award (For Community-based Organizations)

Applications are due on Friday, February 21, 2020. Finalists will be notified on March 20th.

To apply for one of the awards, visit www.cps.edu/Pages/CivicActionAwards.aspx.

For more information about the Obama Foundation, visit www.obama.org.
