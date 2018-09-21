ABC 7 CHICAGO TEAMS UP WITH CHICAGO FIRE DEPARTMENT, KIDDE FOR "OPERATION SAVE-A-LIFE"; CAMPAIGN TO KICK OFF 15TH YEAR SEPTEMBER 26ABC 7 Chicago, the Chicago Fire Department, Kidde (a global leader in fire and safety products), and Home Depot will team up once again for "Operation Save-A-Life," a public awareness campaign targeting fire/carbon monoxide safety and prevention now in its 15th year. Kidde will be donating smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to the greater Chicago area.To highlight this partnership and to raise awareness for the 15th year effort to help prevent fire/carbon monoxide fatalities in the Chicago area, the campaign will kick off at Engine 13 with a press conference Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 9 a.m. The Engine 13 firehouse is located at 259 North Columbus Drive in Chicago.Fire and carbon monoxide fatalities are often preventable through education and the use of smoke/carbon monoxide alarms and basic prevention tips. The message that "Simple Steps Can Help Save Lives" will be focal point of on-air efforts.The Operation Save-A-Life campaign will underscore the importance of remembering to test your smoke alarms monthly and to make sure you've installed a working carbon monoxide alarm on each floor of your home. Missing or non-functional batteries are to blame for a great majority of home fire fatalities. According to the Chicago Fire Department, half of the fatal fires in Chicago occur in locations where there are no working smoke alarms. Nationally, 67 percent of all homes with fire fatalities had no smoke alarms, 13 percent had smoke alarms that didn't work.Here are some of the "Simple Steps Can Help Save Lives" tips that will be reinforced during the Operation Save-A-Life campaign:1) Test your smoke and CO alarms monthly.2) Place smoke alarms within 15 feet of all sleeping areas.3) Install a working carbon monoxide detector on each floor of your home.4) Create, teach and practice your emergency evacuation plan; include two exit options and a safe meeting place.5) Learn CPR.ABC 7 is also featuring a series of 15- and 30-second public service vignettes promoting fire and carbon monoxide safety tips and the importance of learning CPR. They will air Sept. 26 through the month of October and are hosted by ABC 7 Eyewitness News morning anchors Terrell Brown, Tanja Babich, Tracy Butler and Roz Varon.First Deputy Fire Commissioner Richard C. Ford II said, "We cannot always prevent a fire from occurring but we can all install smoke detectors to warn us in time to save our lives. Operation Save-A-Life is an invaluable aid in making sure the message hits every home, everywhere. Smoke alarms are cheap insurance to keep our families safe.""As a news organization we report these tragic fire fatalities all too regularly. If we can help save even one life through our Operation Save-A-Life campaign, that's success. We are grateful to all our partners - the Chicago Fire Department, Kidde and Home Depot - for their long-standing support," said John Idler, President and General Manager, ABC 7 Chicago.