PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) --A potential teachers strike in one of the largest high school districts in Illinois was averted Monday afternoon.
Officials from the Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 announced at 3 p.m. that the Board of Education and Teachers' Union have reached an agreement in contract negotiations.
School will be open as normally scheduled on Tuesday, officials said. Final exams, which are scheduled to begin Wednesday, will also proceed as normal.
Teacher's Union Local 1211 said base salary increases were the main sticking point in a proposed four year contract.
Negotiations were ongoing over the weekend as they sought to avert the strike.
The school district released a statement on the aversion of a strike:
"We are pleased to announce that the Board of Education and the Teachers' Union have reached a resolution to the contract negotiation impasse. Because of this, a teachers strike has been averted and school will continue as normally scheduled on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, including the regular school day and all extracurricular practices, clubs, and school-sponsored events. Final exams, scheduled to begin on Wednesday, December 19, will be held as normal. Regular exam schedules are available on school websites.
"Further details of the agreement will be made available when finalized."