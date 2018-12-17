EDUCATION

Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 teachers strike averted, agreement reached

This week starts with uncertainty for students in Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211.

By
PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) --
A potential teachers strike in one of the largest high school districts in Illinois was averted Monday afternoon.

Officials from the Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 announced at 3 p.m. that the Board of Education and Teachers' Union have reached an agreement in contract negotiations.

School will be open as normally scheduled on Tuesday, officials said. Final exams, which are scheduled to begin Wednesday, will also proceed as normal.
Teacher's Union Local 1211 said base salary increases were the main sticking point in a proposed four year contract.

Negotiations were ongoing over the weekend as they sought to avert the strike.

The school district released a statement on the aversion of a strike:

"We are pleased to announce that the Board of Education and the Teachers' Union have reached a resolution to the contract negotiation impasse. Because of this, a teachers strike has been averted and school will continue as normally scheduled on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, including the regular school day and all extracurricular practices, clubs, and school-sponsored events. Final exams, scheduled to begin on Wednesday, December 19, will be held as normal. Regular exam schedules are available on school websites.

"Further details of the agreement will be made available when finalized."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteacherstrikeschoolSchaumburgPalatineHoffman Estates
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
School hosts 'Adulting Day' to teach students real life skills
University of Illinois professor dismissed for falsified research
CPS selective enrollment high schools: What you need to know
Kennedy High School fight caught on camera, goes viral
More Education
Top Stories
Woman dies after being hit by 3 vehicles in Des Plaines
Police search for 2 suspects in Orland Park after Matteson carjacking
Woman charged in school bus crash near Charlotte that injured 13 students
Gary middle school employee charged with child porn, voyeurism
Driver charged with killing pregnant woman in Carpentersville crash
Midwest Jesuits Province releases names of 65 accused abusers
Police officer pens letter to teen he caught going 100 mph
Family: Woman on phone with mom when killed in front of newborn
Show More
'She is bleeding profusely': 3-year-old girl allegedly raped in India
Police: Man to be charged in drunk driving crash that killed young mom
Deer poacher ordered to repeatedly watch 'Bambi'
Colorado police find no sign of missing mom on fiance's property
More News