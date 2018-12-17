A potential teachers strike in one of the largest high school districts in Illinois was averted Monday afternoon.Officials from the Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 announced at 3 p.m. that the Board of Education and Teachers' Union have reached an agreement in contract negotiations.School will be open as normally scheduled on Tuesday, officials said. Final exams, which are scheduled to begin Wednesday, will also proceed as normal.Teacher's Union Local 1211 said base salary increases were the main sticking point in a proposed four year contract.Negotiations were ongoing over the weekend as they sought to avert the strike.The school district released a statement on the aversion of a strike: