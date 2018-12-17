Palatine-Schaumburg HS District 211 teachers could go on strike Tuesday

This week starts with uncertainty for students in Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211.
Teachers could go on strike as soon as Tuesday. They are negotiating with the school board for a new contract.
Unless there's a deal reached Monday, the superintendent is urging students to take home all materials they may need to prepare for finals.
The school district said if teachers go on strike and the strike extends beyond Tuesday, end of semester final exams will be altered, with a schedule being posted on each school's website and the District 211 website.
Special education students enrolled in any non-District 211 program will continue to attend school, the superintendent said.
Related Topics:
educationteacherstrikeSchaumburgPalatineHoffman Estates
educationteacherstrikeSchaumburgPalatineHoffman Estates