A school district in northwest suburban Palatine is moving forward with a plan to fill clerical roles with armed retired police officers who will also be available to increase school security.The Daily Herald reports that Palatine Township Elementary District 15 school board members endorsed Superintendent Scott Thompson's proposal on Wednesday.The proposal would have retired officers serve as support employees in the front offices of elementary schools. The officers would also be allowed to use their law enforcement experience if needed.Some district employees have criticized the move, saying that guns don't belong in elementary schools.Thompson says police departments in the district area support the idea.The district serves about 12,800 students in Palatine, Rolling Meadows, Hoffman Estates, Inverness, South Barrington, Arlington Heights and Schaumburg.