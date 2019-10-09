Education

Parents to join Chicago Teachers Union for news conference Wednesday as potential strike looms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some Chicago Public Schools parents will get together with Chicago teachers Wednesday as the standoff between the Chicago Teachers Union and CPS continues.

With a potential strike eight days away, the CTU is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon at Simeon High School to talk about one of the issues that they say is holding up this whole process.

Class size has been a huge issue for the teachers. the CTU says its analysis shows almost a quarter of all CPS elementary students are in overcrowded classrooms.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says 'urgency' needed from CTU to avert teacher strike

The union calling it a crisis and wants enforceable class sizes to be put in the contract, but says CPS won't do that. The union is also pushing for increased staffing.

"It is deeply disconcerting and troubling to me that money is being dangled in front of us and we are being asked to walk away from what looks like educational justice for our students," said CTU President Jesse Sharkey. "The teachers will not walk away from that."

The city has offered the teachers a 16 percent raise over five years. Mayor Lightfoot says that the CTU has still not provided the city with a comprehensive counter-proposal on core issues with a week away from the deadline to resolve this contract and avoid a strike.
