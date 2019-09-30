Education

Peoria public schools getting $2.5M federal grant, awarded to Harrison Community Learning Center and Roosevelt Magnet School

PEORIA, Ill. -- Peoria's public schools are getting a $2.5 million federal grant for programs aimed at helping the poorest families in the city.

The Peoria Journal Star reports that the Full Service Community Schools grant from the U.S. Department of Education is being awarded to the Harrison Community Learning Center and Roosevelt Magnet School.

The money will be spent on a host of counseling, tutoring, mentoring and physical fitness programs. Part of the grant will go toward financial literacy programs for both students and parents as well as adult literacy classes. The grant money will allow the schools to hire on-site program coordinators, tutors and other support staff.

The grant money will be distributed over five years.
