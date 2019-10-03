Chicago Teachers Union strike 2 weeks away if no deal reached with Chicago Public Schools

The Chicago's Teacher's Union and Chicago Public Schools each say they want to reach a deal before October 17.
"No one wants a strike, but it seems like the board is pushing us for a strike, so we can get the staffing that we need for schools," said Susan Buchanan, CTU House of Delegates member.
"I'm not naive about the complexities here, but I remain hopeful that if they come to the table in good faith, if they respond to our written offers that are out there, we'll get a deal done," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
CPS is offering a 16-percent raise over five years but teachers want written in the contract smaller class sizes, more librarians, nurses, and social workers.
What makes things more complicated is talks with another union The SEIU which represents CPS support staff and park district workers might also strike this month
Chicago Park District workers were set to strike as well but the city reached a deal with 24 of its 25 unions. This means in the case of a teacher strike, park facilities and organizations will be available for parents in need of child care help for children that would otherwise be in school
Lightfoot and CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson released a statement after the strike date was announced, saying in part, "The teachers and support staff who serve in our district have been essential to the rise of Chicago Public Schools as a national leader in education, and we are committed to honoring and supporting their service by offering the most comprehensive and significant contract proposal in district history, proposing steps to address classroom overcrowding, and committing to hire hundreds of additional nurses, social workers and case managers. We all must continue to work to create a safe and nurturing environment for our children."
School buildings will be open on their normal bell schedule to ensure students have a safe place to go should a work stoppage occur on 10/17. Read our contingency plan here: https://t.co/q0nQPR7VLL pic.twitter.com/SzXtTQFvKu— ChicagoPublicSchools (@ChiPubSchools) October 2, 2019
CPS released part of its strike contingency plan. If there is a walkout, school buildings will be open for students, and breakfast and lunch will be served.