Principal on leave after banning Christmas decorations

Santa or Christmas items (clipart) on worksheets

Christmas trees

Elf on the Shelf

Playing Christmas music

Candy canes (The principal said the shape of candy canes are "J" for Jesus. The red represents his blood the white symbolizes his resurrection)

Red/green items

Reindeer

Christmas videos/movies and/or Christmas movie characters

Gifts to students

Snowmen

Snowflakes

Gingerbread people

Sledding

Hot Chocolate

Arctic animals

"Yetis" and Olaf

The principal of a Nebraska elementary school is on administrative leave after she told staff to ban certain Christmas decorations that could appear to be religious.According to KETV , district spokesperson Kara Perchal said the new principal of Manchester Elementary did not consult with administrators about the school's policy on the decorations before placing the ban in classrooms.She sent a two-page memo to staff itemizing unacceptable practices for the holiday.And she signed her letter, "The (Unintentional) Grinch who stole Christmas (from Manchester).Perchal said Sinclair's memo "did not reflect district policy."She sent KETV this statement: