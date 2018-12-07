EDUCATION

Principal on leave after banning Christmas decorations

The principal of a Nebraska elementary school is on leave after she told staff to ban certain Christmas decorations. (KETV)

OMAHA, Neb. --
The principal of a Nebraska elementary school is on administrative leave after she told staff to ban certain Christmas decorations that could appear to be religious.

According to KETV, district spokesperson Kara Perchal said the new principal of Manchester Elementary did not consult with administrators about the school's policy on the decorations before placing the ban in classrooms.

She sent a two-page memo to staff itemizing unacceptable practices for the holiday.

The list of unacceptable items included:

  • Santa or Christmas items (clipart) on worksheets
  • Christmas trees
  • Elf on the Shelf
  • Playing Christmas music
  • Candy canes (The principal said the shape of candy canes are "J" for Jesus. The red represents his blood the white symbolizes his resurrection)
  • Red/green items
  • Reindeer
  • Christmas videos/movies and/or Christmas movie characters


The list of acceptbale items included:
  • Gifts to students
  • Snowmen
  • Snowflakes
  • Gingerbread people
  • Sledding
  • Hot Chocolate
  • Arctic animals
  • "Yetis" and Olaf

And she signed her letter, "The (Unintentional) Grinch who stole Christmas (from Manchester).

Perchal said Sinclair's memo "did not reflect district policy."

She sent KETV this statement:

"Elkhorn Public Schools District administration promptly addressed the issue at Manchester Elementary School regarding the memo that was sent by the principal to Manchester elementary staff. The memo does not reflect the policy of Elkhorn Public Schools regarding holiday symbols in the school. The District has since clarified expectations and provided further direction to staff in alignment with District policy. This issue was limited to Manchester Elementary School and did not arise at any other schools within the District."
