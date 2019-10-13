Education

Probe underway into hiring of principal on don't hire list

CHICAGO -- The Illinois State Board of Education is investigating a former middle school principal who resigned after it was learned he was invested for sexual misconduct.

Cedric Nolen was hired in July 2019 as the principal of Colin Powell Middle School in Matteson. The hiring came just two months after the Chicago Public Schools' inspector general substantiated sexual misconduct allegations against the 44-year-old Nolen.

The Daily Southtown in Tinley Park reports the state board of education earlier this month ordered Matteson School District 159 to turn over all records it had regarding the employment of Nolen. A district lawyer says Supt. Mable Alfred, who has until the end of the month to comply with the board's request, has yet to turn over any documents.

Nolen's attorney, Thomas Hallock, has said his client denied CPS' characterization that he committed sexual misconduct.
