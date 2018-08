You might remember the viral music video made by a Chicago-area teacher welcoming kids back to school.Chicago elementary school Dwayne Reed has a new video, called 'Ready For The Summer.'Earlier this year, Mr. Reed released a song to welcome students back to Learn Campbell Charter School in East Garfield Park.In 2016, Reed's video, "Welcome to the Fourth Grade" went viral while he was student teaching at Jane Stenson School in Skokie.Reed has also started an after-school music program at Learn Campbell Charter School.