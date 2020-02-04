Education

Renowned chefs now serving up food for Chicago Public Schools students, thanks to new Chef Council

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cafeterias in Chicago Public Schools will soon be serving up some fancy dishes from renowned chefs, thanks to a new initiative known as the Chicago Chef Council.

The new council seeks to develop recipes for nutritious and tasty meals for the more than 360,000 students CPS serves daily, officials have said.

Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson was expected to speak on the initiative Tuesday morning at Deneen Elementary School in Greater Grand Crossing, where Chatham's famous Chef Josephine "Mother" Wade would be serving her chicken stew recipe. Tuesday's well-known menu item was planned in honor of Black History Month, officials said.

Wade owns Josephine's Southern Cooking restaurant.

