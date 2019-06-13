Education

Virginia school district buys food truck to feed students free meals over summer

DANVILLE, Va. -- A school district in Virginia wants to make sure students get their school lunches during the summer.

It's lunchtime at Woodrow Wilson Intermediate School, which means the grill is hot and the burgers are getting assembled.

While this may look like an average school kitchen, it's far from it.

"Food trucks are popular right now. They're popular in bigger cities. Well, we're trying to bring that popularity to school nutrition as well," said Phillip Gardner, Director of Child Nutrition.

From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, you can get your lunch - including a coveted favorite: chocolate milk - from the DPS Food Truck.

For kids under 18, it's free.

"It's just the right thing to do, I mean its just really a neat, innovative, agile way of meeting a need," said Dr. Stanley Jones, Superintendent.

During the school year, Danville Public Schools serves around 5,000 lunches daily. And that need doesn't change when the weather gets warm.

"So I challenged our guys and gals. Let's feed more kids this summer - and this addition right here, this will help it out," said Gardner.

That's why Gardner knew this purchase had to happen. In the first week alone, it served nearly 600 meals.

The ratings? They're doing pretty good.

"This is my first time. I love food, like, I'll be eating a whole lot of food at every place," said one student.

"The possibilities are endless, so if we can double that, triple it, that would be awesome and its about feeding our students at the end of the day," said Gardner.

The district paid $42,000 dollars for the truck. Officials say the money was well spent because the vehicle can be used for other purposes when it's not serving food.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationvirginiaeducationfoodschoolfood truckhunger
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shoplifting at NW Side Walgreens fatally shot, police say
'This is my fetish': Man charged in forest preserve sex assault near Hoffman Estates
Gas prices could fall below $2 for many Americans
VIDEO: 5 injured after car crashes into CTA bus stop on South Side
FBI agent testifies in University of Illinois murder trial
WATCH LIVE: Portion of Lakefront Trail closed due to high waves
16-year-old kills friend over video game controller: deputies
Show More
Man arrested in 1986 rape and killing of 11-year-old girl
Could police have found Maleah's body days earlier?
U.S. Catholic bishops approve priest accountability plan
Amanda Knox returns to Italy for 1st time since acquittal
Girl with rare disease invents teddy bears that hide IV bags
More TOP STORIES News