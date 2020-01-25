Education

Iowa school district skipping Valentine's Day for 'Give Love' parties

WAUKEE, Iowa -- Not everyone is in love with Valentine's Day.

A school district in Iowa is no longer celebrating the holiday.

Instead the Waukee Community School District tells WHO-DT that it plans to hold what's called "Give Love" parties in the spring.

"Our motto in Waukee is 'give love,'" said Amy Varcoe, the district's community director. "And so a lot of what will happen in our buildings on that day are cards for retirement communities, our law enforcement, police, fire, military and teaching our students how to give back in a big way."

The decision was based on community and educator input.

Varcoe said the feedback shows fewer families in the area embrace the holiday, which can also be time-consuming for teachers.

Ultimately, the district said it hopes the parties will be more inclusive than traditional Valentine's Day celebrations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationiowaholidayvalentine's dayschoolsloveu.s. & worldteachersstudents
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Lisle cigar lounge; victims are ISP
Coronavirus diagnosed in Chicago woman; 2nd case in US
Chicago Weather LIVE updates: Snow mixing with rain as storm moves out
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Happy Lunar New Year! 2020 is the Year of the Rat
Impeachment trial: Lawyer says Dems want to 'overturn' last election
Illinois Army reserve unit accused of mishandling sex assault complaints
Show More
$10K reward offered for info on Streeterville robbery suspects
US company working toward developing coronavirus vaccine
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with snow showers, Winter Weather Advisory Saturday
Jury finds man guilty of killing Hinsdale mother at her home
Oak Lawn teacher's aide charged with student sex assault
More TOP STORIES News