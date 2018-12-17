EDUCATION

School hosts 'Adulting Day' to teach students skills like paying bills, changing a tire

EMBED </>More Videos

A Kentucky high school hosts 'Adulting Day' to teach students real life skills, like changing a tire, paying bills and how to cook.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Kentucky --
Along with physics, Spanish and algebra, high schoolers in Kentucky now have a new course on the curriculum: Adulting.

That's right.

Bullitt Central High School held an "Adulting Conference" for seniors.
WAVE-TV reports, seniors received one-on-one sessions with mentors from the community, who teach things like dorm room cooking, changing a tire, and managing credit cards and personal finances.

Other topics include: Doing taxes; talking to police officers - especially during traffic stops; and getting homesick when away at college and how to handle it.

The goal is to establish every day skills to help ease the transition from high school to living independently as a young adult.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschooleducationbig talkersbuzzworthyKentucky
EDUCATION
Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 teachers strike averted
University of Illinois professor dismissed for falsified research
CPS selective enrollment high schools: What you need to know
Kennedy High School fight caught on camera, goes viral
More Education
Top Stories
Woman dies after being hit by 3 vehicles in Des Plaines
Police search for 2 suspects in Orland Park after Matteson carjacking
Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 teachers strike averted
Space Command: Trump could order new space-focused military command as early as Tuesday
Woman charged in school bus crash near Charlotte that injured 13 students
Gary middle school employee charged with child porn, voyeurism
Driver charged with killing pregnant woman in Carpentersville crash
Stranger attacks innocent man in restaurant, hurls racist remark
Show More
Midwest Jesuits Province releases names of 65 accused abusers
Police officer pens letter to teen he caught going 100 mph
Family: Woman on phone with mom when killed in front of newborn
'She is bleeding profusely': 3-year-old girl allegedly raped in India
Deer poacher ordered to repeatedly watch 'Bambi'
More News