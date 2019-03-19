Education

Schools hold St. Baldrick's head-shaving fundraiser for pediatric cancer

Shave day was held at Emerson Middle School in Niles and Lincoln Middle School in Park Ridge.

Two middle schools in Park Ridge-Niles School District 64 are holding Tuesday a St. Baldrick's head-shaving fundraiser to raise money for pediatric cancer.

Shave day runs 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Emerson Middle School in Niles and Lincoln Middle School in Park Ridge.

The campaign has raised more than $405,000 and exceeded past years' records, using the #D64BiggerBolderBalder hashtag.

The cause has impacted many of the students and staff.

Teacher Jim Tebo's daughter was diagnosed with cancer as a kid and inspired him to start a St. Baldrick's campaign at Lincoln in 2011.

The St. Baldrick's Foundation is a volunteer-powered charity that funds more in childhood cancer research grants than any organization except the U.S. government.

